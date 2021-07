Could the Cubs trade Kris Bryant to their crosstown rivals? The White Sox are in need of infield help, and Bryant fits the bill. Bryant’s contract is up at the end of the season, and his ability to play multiple positions at an All-Star level makes him one of the most attractive commodities available at the trade deadline. The Cubs know it’s unlikely he returns to the North Side, so why not ship him south? And by that, we mean the same city.