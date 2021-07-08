Cancel
Daughter Of MullenLowe’s Geoff Cottrill On Cover Of Rolling Stone

By Todd Wasserman
Forbes
Forbes
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week’s Rolling Stone features Clairo, the 22-year-old singer/songwriter who is known in some marketing circles as the daughter of former MullenLowe president Geoff Cottrill. Clairo, also known as Claire Cottrill, has been writing songs and posting them on the Internet since age 13. Clairo enjoyed viral success with her...

Forbes

Forbes

