People Are Tweeting Their Bizarre Celebrity Encounters, And They're Just So Silly

Many of us never get the chance to meet our idols, and it's probably for the best. It's so easy to idolize some celebrity that is a talented actor, singer, sports player, but that doesn't mean they're any good at small talk. Some of the most powerful people in the world could still be socially awkward, so none of us should feel self-conscious about our introverted ways. Here are some wholesome, yet weird AF interactions people had with celebs which might prove that we 'regular people' might be the more charismatic ones after all.

