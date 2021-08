In last summer’s transfer window, Arsenal made a number of short term moves, looking to capture the improved form from the turn of the year that saw the Gunners win the FA Cup. To that end, Arsenal turned the loan of Cédric Soares into a permanent move, signed Willian, extended the contract of David Luiz, and most significantly, re-signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a bumper new deal. The big expenditure in the transfer market was more mixed: Gabriel Magalhães was signed for a large fee at the age of 22, while the biggest expenditure of the summer went to Thomas Partey, who, at age 27, is more of a ready-made player in his prime.