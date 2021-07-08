Cancel
Scranton, PA

Prep withdraws motion to seal settlement in football volunteer's death

By SARAH HOFIUS HALL STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScranton Preparatory School will no longer seek to seal the settlement with the family of a football volunteer who died from injuries suffered during a game. Both the school and Highland Associates, the architects of the 2006 renovation to Valley View School District’s football stadium, had claimed the public release of the settlement with Joanne Cantafio would harm them financially. Valley View sought to make the settlement public.

