Merrill, WI

Golden Harvest Market holds Grand Opening and Chamber ribbon cutting

merrillfotonews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuge new store offers healthy foods, a new local hangout, and photo opps. The new Golden Harvest Market at 2700 E. Main Street in Merrill celebrated their Grand Opening in early June, and the Merrill Chamber of Commerce staff and ambassadors were on hand on Saturday, June 5, for a ribbon cutting to help with that celebration. The new store actually opened a full year ago on June 5, 2020, but the Grand Opening and ribbon cutting were both delayed due to COVID.

