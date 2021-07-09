Cancel
Bailey Andison Honored to be Part of Canada’s Stellar Olympic Team For Tokyo

By Andy Ross
SwimInfo
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBailey Andison Honored to be Part of Canada’s Stellar Olympic Team For Tokyo. As an 18-year-old at the Olympic Trials in 2016, Canadian Bailey Andison finished sixth in the 400 individual medley and ninth in the 200 IM. Having just finished her freshman year at the University of Denver in the United States, Andison was rapidly improving in the American college system under coach Brian Schrader.

