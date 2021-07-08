Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

It's Time to Separate Managers From Entrepreneurs

By Per Bylund
MySanAntonio
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting a new business is hardly an ordered process, and there is no checklist or manual to follow. Rather, it is a jumble of disparate tasks, not to mention digging in to stay afloat and constantly putting out fires wherever they may emerge. So it is safe to say an entrepreneur needs to be prepared for pretty much anything and must be able to handle it well. In some sense, every entrepreneur must be a jack-of-all-trades, a generalist rather than specialist. A lack of weaknesses is better than a specific expertise.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludwig Von Mises
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Jacksonville Business Journal

2021 Class of Fast 50: Chang Industrial

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

15 Strategic Ways To Ensure Your Business Is Adaptable

There’s no way of predicting the next big quake that will shake up the business world. Be it new regulations or a global pandemic impacting how people live and work, businesses have to have a plan in place for handling unexpected challenges. Preparing for the unknown requires careful consideration of...
Boston, MAhbs.edu

5 Business Analytics Skills for Professionals

Business analytics refers to the process of extracting insights from data to make informed decisions regarding a business question or challenge. Across industries, organizations need skilled professionals who can make sense of the vast amounts of data they generate and put it to good use. No matter your role, understanding...
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

Do you want to raise capital for your startup? Here are 6 tips to achieve it

According to The Failure Institute, 65 percent of startups in Mexico fail because they do not have sufficient income to survive and 38 percent have financing problems. Lack of capital is a common situation for startups, money is what makes a business feasible, that is why at all stages of the company it is necessary to raise capital . For this, G2, a firm specialized in startups and in the implementation of strategies for raising capital, offers you the following recommendations:
Log Cabin Democrat

Strategic time management

I once heard it said, “there are never enough hours in the day to complete every single task. However, there is always sufficient time to strategically complete what is necessary and important.” Today, I want to share three guiding principles that will help you always to have the time needed to complete the necessary and important items on your to-do-list.
Family RelationshipsThought Catalog

Here’s Why Moms Are Actually The Best Entrepreneurs

“Where’s my shirt? I swear I looked everywhere!”. “Can I watch this? No? But mom! My friends are allowed!”. Sound familiar? Mothers have the hardest job out there. They’re tough, hard-working, decisive, and resilient (plus many more lovely adjectives). Unfortunately, many moms are so humble that they don’t even notice how qualified they are for something SO empowering: entrepreneurship!
BusinessPosted by
Jacksonville Business Journal

2021 Class of Fast 50: OnPay Solutions

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.
RetailMySanAntonio

New book "GEN Z 360" by Hana Ben-Shabat is a Comprehensive Look at how Gen Z is Transforming Culture, Work and Commerce

SUMMIT, N.J. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. “A great read. Original research. Gen Z 360 provides the guidance we all need to effectively relate to Gen Z at personal, professional, and societal levels. Hana is making a timely call to action particularly relevant for educators, employers, and marketers; to listen, be open, adapt, and enable a generation that carries the voice of hope for our collective future.”
Small Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Disrupting the disruptors: Unlocking digital business building trends for small business banking

After a year that’s been disrupted by COVID-19, business owners have drastically altered their financial habits to keep up with the evolution in consumer preference. The competitive landscape, meanwhile, is becoming more challenging as digital technology lowers barriers to entry. Join American Banker’s Miriam Cross and Santander’s Head of Small Business Banking, Patrick Smith as they explore what the role of banks is in a far more competitive environment and how banks can utilize digital tools for business building, which will ultimately serve as a growth and success engine for their small-business clients.
EconomyMySanAntonio

4 Ways to Level Up Your Crowdfunding Campaign From Someone Who's Helped Entrepreneurs Raise Nearly $5 Million

Entrepreneurs launching a product typically wear a lot of hats. Product development, marketing and raising capital are some of the many areas of expertise needed to successfully launch a product. Funding is understandably the most critical — and often the most challenging — part of introducing a new product to market. Having consulted for around a dozen different campaigns across many different sectors on various platforms, and having helped raise close to $5 million for my clients, my experience has helped me gain a great perspective on launching a successful campaign.
IndustryPosted by
Jacksonville Business Journal

2021 Class of Fast 50: Magellan Transport Logistics

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

Why CIOs Should Lead The Way To Hybrid Workplaces

Chief Operating Officer, responsible for leading Softchoice’s Strategy, Business Development, Innovation and Marketing functions. As I wrote in my previous article, CIOs — as business and tech leaders — need to support and design for hybrid workplaces and hybrid jobs. That is, they need to collaborate closely with colleagues in the business to design and scale physical and digital interactions while taking into account different points in the lifecycle of jobs. And they have to do so in ways that boost employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX) across those dimensions.
EconomyInc.com

Go Forth and Amass Capital?

When founding a startup, it's almost considered gospel to go forth and amass abundant capital so your business can burgeon and multiply. It even sounds biblical. And there are undoubtedly some businesses for which this approach makes sense. On the other hand, unless the founder/CEO can clone themselves, time and...
Personal FinancePosted by
SuncoastPost

Why Separating Business from Personal Finances Matters

When starting a business, it’s easy enough to keep using the same checking account. However, the mixing of personal and business expenses can create unexpected complications for new business owners who fail to realize it early enough. Keeping personal finances separate from business ones offers several benefits. In this article, we cover a few of them for you.
Wayne County, NYwaynetimes.com

Time to KickStart local entrepreneurs and new businesses in Wayne County

The Wayne Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will help kick start local startups with another round of programs for new and emerging entrepreneurs. This year there are two opportunities for entrepreneurs where applicants are eligible to enter the Wayne County Startup Pitch competition or a Microburst combined grant and loan program. Applicants cannot apply for both programs at the same time, but could receive $25,000 for the winning business pitch or up to $40,000 in a Microburst grant-loan award.
EconomyMySanAntonio

SureCritic, Inc. Conducts Annual Automotive Review Influence Study for Business Insight into Consumer Decisions

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Automotive Review Influence Study (ARIS) was conducted in April 2021 and explored trends in online reviews for automotive repair shops over the past twelve months. ARIS surveyed 1,900 vehicle owners regarding their habits surrounding automotive repair facilities. The survey results aim to give automotive repair facilities insight into their potential customers’ behaviors and expectations to stay competitive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy