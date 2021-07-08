Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merrill, WI

June Garden of the Month

By More from author
merrillfotonews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloyd and Sandra Bagley at 1600 E. 6th Street in Merrill are being recognized as the June “Garden of the Month” by Park City Gardens. Their garden was selected because, “Their beautiful gardens/yard keeps right up with the changes of the holidays and seasons. Currently, their beautiful gardens/yard include many varieties of annuals, perennials, and garden art along with patriotic decorations celebrating the 4th of July. The front porch invites you right in. The entire display is truly something to be admired,” the selection committee said. “Watch for changes to come with seasons and the holidays.” More photos are also available on the Positively Merrill Facebook page.

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merrill, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Gardens#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Gardening
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

New jobless claims spike unexpectedly from their pandemic low

The number of workers filing first-time jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week, showing the improving U.S. job market is still experiencing jitters as it emerges from the pandemic. Some 419,000 people applied for unemployment aid in the week ending July 17, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's an increase of...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy