Floyd and Sandra Bagley at 1600 E. 6th Street in Merrill are being recognized as the June “Garden of the Month” by Park City Gardens. Their garden was selected because, “Their beautiful gardens/yard keeps right up with the changes of the holidays and seasons. Currently, their beautiful gardens/yard include many varieties of annuals, perennials, and garden art along with patriotic decorations celebrating the 4th of July. The front porch invites you right in. The entire display is truly something to be admired,” the selection committee said. “Watch for changes to come with seasons and the holidays.” More photos are also available on the Positively Merrill Facebook page.