MSU Residential and Hospitality Services Hiring Fair is July 21!
Sponsored - MSU’s Division of Residential and Hospitality Services needs passionate, hardworking individuals to join our team!. As an experience-focused, people-first division, RHS is involved in nearly every aspect of campus by providing support and services to MSU students, the campus community and guests. RHS is woven throughout the very fabric of the Spartan journey – from move-in day to reaching the commencement stage at the Breslin Student Events Center.www.wilx.com
Comments / 0