Temuera Morrison Offers Update in THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT - "It's Just a New World!"

Actor Brendan Wayne, grandson of the legendary John Wayne, spoke about what we can expect from the spi-off series of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett. The Star Wars universe continues to expand in incredible ways, particularly through new series produced for Disney +. Among them are Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, a live-action series that emerges from the end of the second season The Mandalorian, and the series is expected to provide more details on the life of Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) and, according to someone close to both series, will bring a new change of tone. As stuntman and understudy Brendan Wayne recently explained on the Star Wars Sessions podcast, The Boba Fett Book will show the “True” nature of the iconic bounty hunter, particularly the idea that he is “All a murderer, not a filler”.