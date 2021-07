While smartphones bring the convenience of point-and-shoot photography for normal users, photography fanatics do value the Pro mode in most of the phones out there. The freedom to toggle the camera settings just like in a DSLR camera is one thing that makes mobile photography fun. Most devices out there have the Pro mode enabled only for the primary camera lens and Samsung is on its way to change that. The South Korean giant has announced that it is considering Pro mode to be allowed for telephoto lens on the Galaxy line of devices.