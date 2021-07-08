Cancel
Omaha, NE

The Eagles coming to Omaha for ‘Hotel California’ tour

By Danielle Meadows
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDNED_0arEerPd00

Grammy-award-winning band The Eagles are making a stop in Omaha during their ‘Hotel California’ tour this year.

The band will play the ‘Hotel California’ album in its entirety with an accompanying orchestra and choir.

Additionally, the band will perform a set of their greatest hits.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com .

The Omaha performance will take place on September 28 at the CHI Health Center.

Shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. with a brief intermission.

