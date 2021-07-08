Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Omaha FBI Field Office encouraging hate crime reporting

By Matt Ryan
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdZo7_0arEeqWu00

This week, the FBI field office in Omaha put out a release encouraging the report of hate crimes and said the organization as a whole is now engaged in a nationwide effort to raise awareness.

It said, 'Hate crimes are the highest priority of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s civil rights program because of the devastating impact they have on families and communities.'

To help report hate crimes and deal with the situation, the FBI provided the following guide:

The office also provided the following hate crime resource links:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
Omaha, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Fbi#Omaha Fbi Field Office#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy