Team USA has arrived in Tokyo for the start of the Summer Olympics and while there’s no question America’s roster is talented enough to bring home gold (even after losing Kevin Love to injury and Bradley Beal to COVID protocols), their team chemistry remains a work in progress. Already facing questions after a sluggish exhibition slate (they went just 2-2, losing to Nigeria and Australia before bouncing back with wins over Spain and Argentina), the United States now have a potential feud on their hands with teammates Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo getting testy at Thursday’s practice.