Pollution levels are continuing to rise and one of the biggest areas being affected is air quality. A quick glance at the weather app on your smartphone every day will likely alert you to the fact that the air quality in your area is not good. In addition to taking drastic steps on a personal and governmental level to help curb the effects of climate change, investing in a portable air purifier can help to improve the air quality in your home or office, helping you and your loved ones breathe easier.