Sometimes, a trip to your local supermarket just isn't in the cards, and browsing the digital aisles available on an app is easier than navigating the physical aisles of the store. Though grocery delivery isn't as popular right now as it was during the height of the pandemic, this convenient perk hasn't disappeared. In fact, retailers are continuing to innovate in the delivery space, and Costco is currently testing a new program that could prove to be a convenient choice for members.