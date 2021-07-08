Cancel
Olympian Samantha Schultz on Therapy as Part of Pentathlon Training — Plus Support from the Army

By Naledi Ushe
People
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern pentathlon Olympian Samantha Schultz has prioritized her mental health in training just as much as she has the five events of her sport. The 29-year-old athlete, who is also a member of the United States Army, tells PEOPLE about the benefit of seeing a therapist and psychiatrist as she competes in the Summer Olympics for the first time. Schultz was previously an alternate contender for the 2016 Games.

