Olympian Samantha Schultz on Therapy as Part of Pentathlon Training — Plus Support from the Army

This story is being continuously updated. The sports are in alphabetical order.Men's gymnasticsYul Moldauer likes to add a punctuation mark to his successful gymnastics routines: a loud clap and big cloud of chalk.And it came often in the recent U.S. Olympic trials. The Arvada resident and Golden High School alum finished second overall, top three in four events and first in parallel bars.This is his first Olympics after narrowly missing the cut in 2016.About him: His Fort Collins parents adopted him from South Korea as a baby, and he had medical issues after being born to a chemically dependent mother....