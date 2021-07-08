What to Wear to Your First Rodeo or Stampede Post-Pandemic
Here's how to wear the western aesthetic, whether you scored a ticket to the Calgary Stampede or not. After being halted for a season because of COVID-19, the Calgary Stampede is back this year bigger and better than ever — with increased safety precautions, of course. While arenas and fields have been largely unused over the past 16 months due to the pandemic, that’s all set to change starting from this weekend. Many of us are ready to bring it style-wise to the much-awaited annual event, and for those of us who can’t attend in person, the western aesthetic also applies whether you’re enjoying a patio, visiting a charming farm or attending a casual outdoor wedding. (Plus, there are so many yeehaw agenda-ready treasures to be found when hunting for vintage.)fashionmagazine.com
Comments / 0