When caught up in the valley grind of countless hours devoted to multiple jobs, it’s always good to take some time to stop, look around and remind yourself of the very things that make our valley a world-class tourist destination, and a wonderful place to live. And when the Kessler Collection reaches out to you to wine, dine and put you up for a night at the Beaver Creek Lodge, you better cancel all your other plans, and go live your best life.