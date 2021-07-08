Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Use These Glitter-Free Highlighters to Get That "Lit from Within" Glow

By Marenah Dobin
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If you're reading this, you've probably tried a highlighter... or five. The perfect highlighter is...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

94K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Selena Gomez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Tone#Use Your Fingers#Glitter#Belk Nudestix Nudies#Nudestix#Ice Ice Baby#Superdew#Colorfix Eye#Cheek Lip Cream Pigment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
Related
Hair CarePosted by
Glamour

Sunrise Blonde Is the Hottest New Hair Color Trend for Summer

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Warm weather is here, and do you know what that means? It's time to lighten those locks. If you're ready to flirt with a...
Beauty & FashionUS Magazine

Cindy Crawford Loves This ‘User-Friendly’ Bronzer for a Sun-Kissed Summer Glow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We always change up our skincare routine depending on the season, but we don’t stop there. We change up our makeup routine too. In winter we use darker shades of lipstick and blush, while in summer we switch to peachy apricots and pinks, and maybe some fun eyeshadow shades like blue or yellow.
MakeupIn Style

The Clean Makeup Brand That Puts Complexion First

Thanks to Fenty Beauty's game-changing launch in 2017, 40 shades has become the industry baseline for brands launching foundations. However, wide offerings mean nothing if various undertones aren't included in the range. Beauty industry veteran and makeup artist Tisha Thompson noticed this gap in the current clean foundation options on...
MakeupTODAY.com

10 best hyaluronic acid lip balms, lip glosses and more of 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Take a peek into...
Skin CareRefinery29

This Unlikely Beauty Hack Is Genius For Making Dark Skin Glow

When it comes to beauty trends, there isn’t much I wouldn’t be willing to try, and along with many other women of color I know, fake tan in particular has piqued my interest. Tanning has always seemed to be a routine exclusive to those with fair complexions, with mousses and lotions promising a bronzed, sun-kissed glow. Lately, though, I've noticed fake tan slowly but surely making its way into Black women's body-care rituals.
Hair CarePosted by
Glamour

Melted Pecan Hair Is the Coolest Subtle Shade for Summer

One thing's becoming clear: This is the summer of hair switch-ups. While there are tons of options for major changes, if you're looking for something subtle, consider melted pecan hair. The yummy shade is packed with dimension and is perfect for transitioning from a bleached blonde back to your natural...
Makeupbeautypackaging.com

Why Beauty ‘Sticks’ Are So Popular

Stick makeup is not new—but the format’s popularity is on the rise. Max Factor Jr. launched the first Pan-Stik makeup in the 1940s, after his famous dad invented “Pan-Cake” makeup for Hollywood actresses in 1935. What do stick products look like? Smaller makeup sticks sometimes resemble an oversized lip balm,...
MakeupTODAY.com

6 best makeup primers for every skin type in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Everyone wants that picture-perfect...
Skin CareByrdie

Reviewed: Tatcha's The Essence Gave My Dry Skin a Dewy Glow

We put the Tatcha The Essence to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. The world of skincare is constantly evolving, and sometimes it seems like every day we learn about an "essential" new step to add to our routines. As we've surely all experienced, sometimes they actually are essential and sometimes... not so much. That’s why when I noticed essences were growing in popularity, I needed to thoroughly investigate before deciding if I need to use one.
Hair Carethezoereport.com

This Low-Maintenance Haircut Trend Is Ideal For Thick Hair

I’m quite sure anyone with thick hair like myself would agree that it’s both a blessing and a curse. Every session in the salon chair involves an intimate tousle and gushing remark along the lines of, “your hair is amazing.” And sure, I enjoy the friendly praise. But the maintenance is often tedious, especially in the heat. Summer’s scorching temperatures currently has me contemplating a drastic chop in an attempt at effortlessness. But to stay ahead of the curve, I’m shifting my focus to the best fall haircut trends for thick hair. According to the experts, plenty of nostalgia is responsible for inspiring a few particular looks. Similarly, a post-quarantine embrace of beauty also moves the needle, from the au natural aesthetic to increased polish and glamour.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Zoë Kravitz’s 9-Step Beauty Routine For A Lit-From-Within Glow

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I have always been super into skincare,” Zoë Kravitz says on a recent summer afternoon. Today, the High Fidelity actress is finally revealing...
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

4 Skin-Care Ingredients To Avoid in the Summer—And Surprise! Retinol Isn’t on the List

Summer means more than swapping shearling-lined boots for colorful sandals and stashing away your practical puffers. It also means that it's hibernation season for many of your cold-weather skin-care favorites. “Your skin requires different things in the summertime when humidity is higher and the sun is stronger,” Rachel Nazarian, MD and board certified dermatologist previously told Well+Good.
Skin CareHarper's Bazaar

No, Not Everyone “Needs” Retinol

If you get your skin care tips only from TikTok, you might be led to believe that an application of retinol is right up there with brushing your teeth in terms of daily nonnegotiables (which is certainly true for some). And that if your skin is flaking, red, and irritated, it means that the powerhouse product is working and you just have to push through. On the other side is the promised land of baby-smooth, ageless skin. But there might be more to the story.
New York City, NYAllure

9 Magnificent Magenta Hair Color Ideas

Ah, nostalgia... In the early 2000s, nothing was more satisfying than flipping open a Motorola Razr, throwing on a Paris Hilton-inspired slip dress, and swiping on a lip gloss — and the most amazing iteration of each came in splashy magenta. After an arduous year, we’re craving the cheery Y2K shade once again. Magenta hair color seems like the way to go.

Comments / 0

Community Policy