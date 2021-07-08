Use These Glitter-Free Highlighters to Get That "Lit from Within" Glow

I’m quite sure anyone with thick hair like myself would agree that it’s both a blessing and a curse. Every session in the salon chair involves an intimate tousle and gushing remark along the lines of, “your hair is amazing.” And sure, I enjoy the friendly praise. But the maintenance is often tedious, especially in the heat. Summer’s scorching temperatures currently has me contemplating a drastic chop in an attempt at effortlessness. But to stay ahead of the curve, I’m shifting my focus to the best fall haircut trends for thick hair. According to the experts, plenty of nostalgia is responsible for inspiring a few particular looks. Similarly, a post-quarantine embrace of beauty also moves the needle, from the au natural aesthetic to increased polish and glamour.