Riot planning to balance Akshan’s kit for League’s ARAM mode
Upcoming League of Legends champion Akshan will introduce a unique resurrection mechanic that’s a potential game-changer. But it might look a bit different in ARAM mode. One fan discussed their concerns with the new marksman assassin in a Reddit post today, explaining that his ability to revive teammates “needs to have a cooldown” in ARAM. Gameplay analyst Ray “RayYonggi” Williams responded that there are plans to make balance changes for the random game mode.dotesports.com
