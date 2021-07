We tend to find our appropriate “jobs” in our relationships, based on our skills and interests and the needs of the moment. I unscrew stuck jar caps and kill spiders and my wife, Alice purchases groceries and arranges flowers. There was one job, especially in past relationships, where my partner would take the lead, while I would stand by and gladly allow her to. She would be the one whose job it was to hold the feelings in our relationship. She would be the one to get excited when something great would happen with us. She would be the one who would shed tears when something sad would occur. She would be the one to get emotionally wrought when things would not go the way we wanted. I would be the cool, untouched, unperturbed one. In essence, I vicariously allowed her to express for me the feelings that I could not.