Pasadena, CA

Bear climbs up tree, bear climbs down tree with fire dept. help in Pasadena

By Sam Benson Smith
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 14 days ago

A bear in Pasadena had an eventful day Wednesday.

According to the Pasadena Fire Department, the little bruin clambered up a tree and spent “most of the day” relaxing in it, before being helped down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PnGEz_0arEdQoL00
Courtesy: Pasadena FD

The fuzzy climber was aided to earth with the help of firefighters from Pasadena FD’ Engine 34 and the Department of Fish and Game. A specific location was not provided by the department, but Pasadena Now placed the incident in the Oak Knoll neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfvKX_0arEdQoL00
Courtesy: Pasadena FD

The city’s website outline’s its strategy for wildlife encounters in its Urban Wildlife Management Plan

“The City’s strategy for managing wildlife is based on balancing respect and protection for wildlife while also protecting public safety,” reads the plan’s landing page “The strategy is a three-pronged approach that includes education of the public, enforcement of laws, and categorization of coyote interactions to correctly identify and respond to threats. The plan requires active participation on the part of the entire community including residents, homeowner associations, volunteers, and city personnel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isLJ9_0arEdQoL00

The city also has an online portal set up to submit a request for assistance with wildlife encounters.

Los Angeles, CA
