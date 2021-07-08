FunPlus Phoenix benches Nuguri, temporarily promotes xiaolaohu to main LPL roster

As week 6 draws nearer, there are no longer any undefeated teams in the LPL. LNG fell to Rare Atom on Saturday, and EDG fell to Top Esports on Sunday. While both teams are expected to remain at the top of the standings, they no longer remain invincible. However, on the opposite side of the table, Victory Five remains without a win to their name. Whispers of being the first org to archive zero series wins twice can already be heard around the arenas. With all that said, here are the next couple of days of action.