FunPlus Phoenix benches Nuguri, temporarily promotes xiaolaohu to main LPL roster

By Cristian Lupasco
dotesports.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunPlus Phoenix has benched 2020 League of Legends world champion Nuguri, according to a translation of the org’s latest Weibo post by well-known LPL journalist Ran. In his place, FPX will “temporarily promote” FPX Blaze top laner Ping “xiaolaohu” Xiao-Hu to the org’s starting LPL lineup. The 18-year-old top laner has played well this year in the LDL alongside his team, finishing the 2021 Spring Split with 21 wins and four losses. Even though his team lost in the finals of the playoffs against Young Miracles, xiaolaohu had a strong performance.

