Milwaukee, WI

WILL Sues MPS for Unconstitutional Union Leave Policy

By Wisconsin Institute for Law, Liberty
Urban Milwaukee
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe News: The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) filed a lawsuit in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on behalf of a Milwaukee resident challenging a Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) union leave policy. Under this policy, MPS pays public employees full wages and benefits to engage in union-related activities instead of the jobs they were hired for at the school district. This policy amounts to compelled speech because it forces Milwaukee taxpayers to subsidize labor union activities. The policy also violates the Constitution’s requirement that all spending be for a public purpose and not for the benefit of a private entity, like a labor union.

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Unions#Freedom Of Speech#Mps#Milwaukee Public Schools
