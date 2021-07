It appears the N’Keal Harry experiment in New England is coming to an end. His agent, Jamal Tooson, requested a trade for his client earlier this week. “Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn’t met the expectations the Patriots and N’Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college,” Tooson said. “Following numerous conversations with the Patriots I believe it’s time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N’Keal moves on before the start of training camp. That is why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client.”