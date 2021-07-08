canari is a brass table lamp that creates light patterns when the air is polluted

I’ve been asked dozens of times to send a link to a review of my current favorite power station or to make a recommendation. The latest power stations to come across my desk are a pair from Aukey — the PowerZeus 500 ($406.98) and the PowerTitan 300 ($249.99) Portable Power Stations. I’ve been putting them through their paces, and I like what I’ve seen so far. You can save $40 off these prices if you use the code AUKEYPLUS when you check out. This code is good through the end of the year. These are not affiliate links. We do not make any money from any sales of these products.