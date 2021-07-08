Cancel
canari is a brass table lamp that creates light patterns when the air is polluted

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrussels-based designer guillaume slizewicz designed the canari lamp that aims precisely at revealing air pollution. the lamp is made of brass, glass, and custom 3D-printed parts and includes a microcontroller connected to real-time open data on pollution that controls 7 LEDs. the LEDs are dimmed according to local air pollution measures available on sites such as sensor.community or smartcitizen.me.

