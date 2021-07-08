Long Island Community Hospital, NYU Langone agree to join forces
The region’s last independent hospital, Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, is moving ahead with plans to join NYU Langone Health. The two medical institutions said they signed an agreement Tuesday to bring the Suffolk County hospital into the Manhattan-based health system’s network, and they hope to receive approval from the state Department of Health and the Federal Trade Commission by the end of the year.www.newsday.com
