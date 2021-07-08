Cancel
Suffolk County, NY

Long Island Community Hospital, NYU Langone agree to join forces

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com
Newsday
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe region’s last independent hospital, Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, is moving ahead with plans to join NYU Langone Health. The two medical institutions said they signed an agreement Tuesday to bring the Suffolk County hospital into the Manhattan-based health system’s network, and they hope to receive approval from the state Department of Health and the Federal Trade Commission by the end of the year.

