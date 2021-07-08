Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Kristen Bell & Kirby Howell-Baptiste Are the Ultimate Coupon Criminals in First ‘Queenpins’ Trailer

By Allison Crist
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Queenpins, based on a true story, is extreme couponing like you’ve never seen before. Bad Moms and Hustlers studio STXfilms debuted the comedy’s trailer on Thursday, placing Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste at the center of a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon scam. The two play a pair of struggling best...

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Jojo
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Paul Walter Hauser
Person
Bebe Rexha
Person
Vince Vaughn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupons#Queenpins#Hustlers#Stxfilms#Howell Baptiste#U S Postal Inspector#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
Related
TV & VideosVulture

Queenpins Trailer: Breaking Bad for Coupon Moms

And you would do it too for free groceries! The Good Place’s Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star as two extreme couponers gone rogue in Queenpins. In the brand-new trailer, everyday women Connie (Bell) and Jojo (Howell-Baptiste) fall prey to everyday money woes like all-consuming debt, leading them to try organized crime. After Connie receives dozens of free coupons when she complains about a product, she and Jojo devise a plan that grifts millions from mega-corporations. “It’s like Robin Hood,” Jojo says. “We gotta steal these coupons and sell them to families who really need them. That’s money in the bank.” Inspired by a true story, the coupon ring is closed in on by authorities — a loss-prevention officer (Paul Walter Hauser) and a U.S. postal inspector packing heat (Vince Vaughn) — but the women have a little help from Bebe Rexha, who plays a tech-savvy, criminal mastermind. “So, what are we dealing with?” A SWAT team member asks in the trailer. “Gun loaders? Drug dealers?” Worse: Women with a vendetta against society. Queenpins hits theaters September 10 and Paramount+ soon.
TV & Videosthisis50.com

Queenpins (2021) | Official Trailer

Inspired by a true story, #QUEENPINS is an outrageous comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (#KristenBell) and her best pal JoJo (#KirbyHowellBaptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted “Queenpins” of pink collar crime.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Bebe Rexha’s first feature film role unveiled in coupon scam movie ‘Queenpins’ trailer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Another Staten Island star has a big movie on the way. The trailer for “Queenpins,” a counterfeit coupon scam comedy starring Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn, dropped this week and includes singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, a Tottenville High School alumna, who stars as Tempe Tina, a computer hacker who assists two women running a massive illegal coupon club.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Joins Allison Janney, Ben Platt in Wedding Comedy From Amazon, FilmNation (Exclusive) Kristen Bell is joining Allison Janney and Ben Platt to star in The People We Hate at the Wedding, a comedy that sees Amazon Studios partnering with FilmNation to produce. Adapting the novel…. Kristen Bell &...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's How Much Kristen Bell Is Really Worth

When it comes to Hollywood sweethearts, there's no one who fits the bill better than Kristen Bell. She has starred in some of the most beloved television shows and films out there, from "Veronica Mars," to "The Good Place," to "Frozen" to "Ralph Breaks The Internet" (well, she voiced the latter). Of course, who could forget Bell's iconic voice as the narrator on the OG "Gossip Girl," in which she reprised her role in this year's version of the same show, per IMDb? Bell has showcased her vocal talents in multiple ways throughout her career, becoming one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood!
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s ‘Family Game Fight!’ to Premiere After the Tokyo Olympics

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are heading up Family Game Fight!, a new NBC reality game show series debuting on Sunday, August 8, after the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony. The pair will face off against each other as they are “adopted” into a family of four in a battle for $100,000. The teams will test brains, brawn and family bonds in a series of fun-filled and larder-than-life games in an attempt to win the big cash prize.
MoviesCollider

Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby Star in First Trailer for Ted Bundy Drama ‘No Man of God’

The first trailer for No Man of God, the upcoming historical drama inspired by the imprisonment and judgment of serial killer Ted Bundy, has released its first trailer. Instead of focusing on the crimes and capture of the killer, No Man of God will unveil the strange relationship between Bundy (Luke Kirby) and Bill Hagmaier (Elijah Wood), the FBI agent he ultimately confessed to.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Dax Shepard hails 'beautiful' Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard has wished Kristen Bell a happy 41st birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post. The 46-year-old actor has taken to the photo-sharing platform to lavish praise on his wife, wishing her another "100 years in the saddle".
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy