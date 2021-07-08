Special Weather Statement issued for Conecuh, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Conecuh; Monroe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES NORTHEASTERN MONROE AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 146 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Peterman, or 10 miles north of Monroeville, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Peterman and Beatrice.alerts.weather.gov
