Julian Casablancas On England’s Euro 2020 Semifinal Win: “Soccer Is Such Bullshit”

One of the dumbest, most absolutely brain dead things in regards to Chelsea in the last few years has been the idea of certain players being the sons of certain managers. Jorginho is starting? It must be because he’s Maurizio Sarri’s son. Mason Mount is starting? Frank Lampard’s son. But with each passing manager (for club and country) that got ahold of these players, it became harder and harder to take those whines of favoritism seriously. Players simply can’t be the teacher’s pet for so many different managers. It makes no sense.