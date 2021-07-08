Cancel
Monmouth County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monmouth by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monmouth THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL MONMOUTH COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central New Jersey.

alerts.weather.gov

Monmouth County, NJ
#Severe Weather#Central New Jersey#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Extreme Weather
