Auburn Cornfest celebrates 50th anniversary this weekend

The Auburn Cornfest is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year after canceling last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “My kids were very upset. They’ve been coming down here ever since they could really walk. I mean, I’ve been involved with the Cornfest that long, but with restrictions lifting, we’re excited to be, you know, down here and immersed in the Cornfest experience,” said Dave Friebe, board president of the Cornfest.