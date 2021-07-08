Helen Mirren Reveals Her Favorite Red-Carpet Look of All Time — and It's Not the Pink Hair

She’s talented and the world knows it! We are here talking about Hollywood’s most promising star, Florence Pugh. You might know her as Yelena Boleva from Marvel’s Black Widow, but she has been in the business for quite a long time and is unstoppable. With her formidable acting skill, the girl has also been a ‘poser’ in the style department. Specifically talking about her red carpet looks, Florence is a stunner. There’s a unique charm about her getups that you won’t find anywhere else, and that’s the beauty of her fashion shenanigans. She does not keep it low when it’s about style and her red carpet outings prove it and how. Black Widow: Florence Pugh Credits Fight Scenes in the Marvel Movie for Getting to Know Scarlett Johansson.