You Have to Watch Tomorrow X Together's Taehyun's Chilling Cover of Zayn's 'Let Me'

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom one boy band to another, Tomorrow x Together's Taehyun covered former One Direction member Zayn's 2018 single "Let Me" on Thursday (July 8). The South Korean singer recorded his take of the English pop star's pop/R&B song in a small recording studio, sprinkling in his chilling high notes for the moving rendition. According to the YouTube video description, Taehyun also pre-recorded the background vocals for the cover and was the recording engineer.

www.billboard.com

