Tech stocks are among the most popular stocks among investors over the past few years. After all, the tech industry is one of the largest industries in the stock market. In today’s world, every industry is trying to leverage technology to improve its efficiency and output. Just look at our daily lives, almost everything we do would utilize a certain type of technology. We could now go out cashless and not need to worry. People are starting to accept and adopt digital payment options as the new norm. Because, why not?