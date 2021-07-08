Taedonggang Brewing Company

The team first arrived in the rural English town of Trowbridge in the summer of 2000. There were two brewers, two engineers, and eight government officials. They were all from North Korea, and they had come to take the brewery. Their leader, Kim Jong Il (nicknamed “Kim Jong Ale” by the residents of Trowbridge), had recently decided that North Korea needed a proper state-run brewery. But instead of building a brewery from scratch, the North Korean leader decided to go shopping for one.