DIXIE, ID - Due to cloud cover, fire officials were unable to complete a full infrared fly over of the Dixie and Jumbo Fires on Tuesday night and were only able to capture the eastern portion of the Dixie Fire and none of the Jumbo Fire. According to the latest update on Wednesday morning, the Dixie Fire was listed at 29,360 acres and the Jumbo Fire and 1,624 acres at the Jumbo Fire. The fires are still listed as 8% contained.