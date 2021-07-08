Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Park, GA

Water boy shot on I-285 ramp to Old National Highway

By Josh Morgan
CBS 46
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — A teenager has been shot four times on the I-285 ramp to Old National Highway, as he and his friends were selling water in the area. The initial investigation revealed that four 17-year-old teens were selling water bottles when they were encountered by two men in a white in color four door sedan, police say. In a matter of seconds, the two men allegedly approached the teens and began shooting towards them.

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Park, GA
College Park, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Boy#Park Police#Grady Memorial Hospital#Cbs46 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 1

Community Policy