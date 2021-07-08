Water boy shot on I-285 ramp to Old National Highway

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — A teenager has been shot four times on the I-285 ramp to Old National Highway, as he and his friends were selling water in the area. The initial investigation revealed that four 17-year-old teens were selling water bottles when they were encountered by two men in a white in color four door sedan, police say. In a matter of seconds, the two men allegedly approached the teens and began shooting towards them.