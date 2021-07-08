Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla, WA

Two library books center on Alaska adventure and life with family

By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walla Walla Public Library’s July theme is summer. This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Summer Brother,” by Jaap Robben, translated by David Doherty. Since his parents split up, Brian Chevalier hasn’t seen his mother or older brother, Lucien, who is mentally and physically disabled, very often. He lives in a trailer with his father, Maurice, learning to underpay shopkeepers and squeeze extra money out of tenants in the extra trailer they manage. But when the care home where Lucien lives lets Maurice know he’ll have to move home temporarily due to renovations, Brian’s life dramatically changes. Brian’s love for his brother, and Robben’s care in writing his disabled characters, remains clear throughout this nuanced novel. A sensitive, yet unsentimental depiction of poverty and disability from the perspective of an abled character. — Kirkus Reviews.

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walla Walla, WA
Society
City
Walla Walla, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Society
State
Alaska State
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Adventure#Poverty#Kirkus Reviews#Anytime Overdrive Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

As Tokyo Games open, can Olympic flame burn away the funk?

TOKYO (AP) — Disputed, locked down and running a year late, the Tokyo Games began at last Friday night, a multinational showcase of the finest athletes of a world fragmented by disease — and an event steeped in the political and medical baggage of a relentless pandemic whose presence haunts every Olympic corner.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
Posted by
Reuters

Democrat Amy Finkenauer sets sights on Senator Grassley's Iowa seat

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Democrat Abby Finkenauer, who was one of the youngest women in Congress before losing her re-election bid last year, on Thursday said she would run for the Iowa U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer faces an uphill battle in a Republican-leaning...
SocietyPosted by
The Associated Press

Haitian president’s hometown holds funeral amid violence

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — The hometown of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse prepared to receive his body on Friday for a private funeral amid heavy security following violent protests and fears of political volatility in the Caribbean nation. White T-shirts and caps emblazoned with his picture were distributed to supporters...

Comments / 0

Community Policy