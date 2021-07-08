Two library books center on Alaska adventure and life with family

The Walla Walla Public Library’s July theme is summer. This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Summer Brother,” by Jaap Robben, translated by David Doherty. Since his parents split up, Brian Chevalier hasn’t seen his mother or older brother, Lucien, who is mentally and physically disabled, very often. He lives in a trailer with his father, Maurice, learning to underpay shopkeepers and squeeze extra money out of tenants in the extra trailer they manage. But when the care home where Lucien lives lets Maurice know he’ll have to move home temporarily due to renovations, Brian’s life dramatically changes. Brian’s love for his brother, and Robben’s care in writing his disabled characters, remains clear throughout this nuanced novel. A sensitive, yet unsentimental depiction of poverty and disability from the perspective of an abled character. — Kirkus Reviews.