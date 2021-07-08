New Mechatronics certificates prepare students for work in just two semesters
Are you looking to train for a mechatronics career in a hurry?. Then consider Tidewater Community College’s new Career Studies Certificate in Mechatronics Trainee. This certificate can be completed in just two semesters and includes the technical and hands-on training necessary for work in advanced manufacturing facilities. The coursework focuses on safe work habits and the basic skills needed for an entry-level skilled worker.news.tcc.edu
