Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

New Mechatronics certificates prepare students for work in just two semesters

By Laura J. Sanford
tcc.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking to train for a mechatronics career in a hurry?. Then consider Tidewater Community College’s new Career Studies Certificate in Mechatronics Trainee. This certificate can be completed in just two semesters and includes the technical and hands-on training necessary for work in advanced manufacturing facilities. The coursework focuses on safe work habits and the basic skills needed for an entry-level skilled worker.

news.tcc.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Norfolk, VA
Education
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advanced Manufacturing#Semesters#Hampton Roads#Manufacturing Plants#New Mechatronics#Mechatronics Technician#Mechatronics Department#The Mechatronics Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy