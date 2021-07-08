Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 14 days ago

The Washington Nationals will meet with the San Diego Padres in MLB action in Petco Park, San Diego, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 9:10 PM (EDT). Following a 7-4 defeat to San Diego in their latest game, the Washington Nationals are now 42-43 on the season (2nd in the NL East). In 4.1 innings of work, Erick Fedde came up short for Washington, allowing six runs on eight hits, along with one home run. During the final 3.2 innings of the game, the Washington bullpen permitted six hits and one run.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Weathers
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Josh Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Padres 7 8 2021#The Washington Nationals#The San Diego Padres#The National League#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Joey Gallo, Jose Ramirez and More

As MLB teams put the finishing touches on their midseason assessments, they'll soon decide which bucket they fall into: buyers or sellers. That decision will then dictate their behavior between now and the June 30 trade deadline. With three teams sitting more than 20 games back of their respective division...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres ‘covet’ Joey Gallo in trade

The San Diego Padres have had a good but not great first half of the MLB season, and it’s pretty clear they’re looking at upgrades ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Padres “covet” Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo as a trade target. However, the Rangers’ asking price is “daunting,” and the first baseman’s recent hot streak has done nothing to lessen that.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Fernando Tatis, Jr. is stealing Freddie Freeman’s son from him

The friendship between Fernando Tatis Jr. and Charlie Freeman was on full display during Tuesday’s game between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves. One of the more viral moments of the 2021 MLB All-Star festivities was seeing Charlie Freeman, son of Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman, meet his favorite baseball player — Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres. A week after the interaction, the friendship is still for real.
MLBmadfriars.com

Q&A: San Diego Padres 2021 First-Round Pick Jackson Merrill

Jackson Merrill was a surprise selection by the Padres in the first round. (Photo: Paul W. Gillespie/Maryland Capital Gazette) The…. You must be logged in to view this content. John grew up in Poway and has written for MadFriars since 2004. He has written articles for Baseball America, FoxSports San...
MLBFOX Sports

San Diego Padres to visit the Miami Marlins

San Diego Padres (56-42, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (41-55, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Miami and San Diego will square off on Thursday. The Marlins are 22-21 on their home...
MLBTitusville Herald

San Diego-Atlanta Runs

Braves second. Austin Riley flies out to right field to Wil Myers. Stephen Vogt grounds out to shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. to Eric Hosmer. Abraham Almonte doubles to deep right field. Guillermo Heredia singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Abraham Almonte scores. Touki Toussaint grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer.
MLBTroy Record

Musgrove scheduled to start for San Diego against Miami

San Diego Padres (57-42, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (41-56, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-7, 3.22 ERA, .98 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-2, 2.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +307, Padres -206; over/under is 8...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Slugging lefty, possible Yankees trade target, is hottest hitter in MLB

With four weeks until the MLB non-waiver trade deadline, general managers would be wise to heed the old investment adage: buy low, sell high. For the Texas Rangers, the value of slugging lefty outfielder Joey Gallo may never be higher than it is right now. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: This Crazy Trade Could Land Joey Gallo

The Atlanta Braves need help on offense. Joey Gallo could be the main target to bolster this streaky offense. If we look strictly at the run differential, and total runs scored, it may seem like the Atlanta Braves are not in dire need of a boost in offense, even with the plethora of injuries they have. The truth is, if you dig deeper, it is an entirely different story.
Posted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. races to historic MLB mark in record time

Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to do unthinkable things on a nightly basis. The San Diego Padres shortstop has quickly become one of the faces of the MLB for his play on the field and the excitement he brings to the game. On Thursday against the Miami Marlins, Tatis became the fastest player in MLB history to have 50 homers and 50 stolen bases when he stole second in impressive fashion.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres: Chris Paddack not profiling as a starting pitcher

The San Diego Padres are firmly in the driver’s seat as the second team in the National League’s Wild-Card chase. Currently, they lead the Cincinnati Reds by six games. It’s remarkable their position in the standings considering the Padres’ struggles with getting consistent starting pitching. The biggest area of concern is Chris Paddack not profiling as a starting pitcher for a second consecutive year.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54) and the New York Mets (45-38) will collide in a four-game face-off at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Pittsburgh just concluded a three-game series versus the Atlanta Braves with a 2-1 standing early this week. The Pirates defeated the Braves in the first two installments at 11-1 on Monday and 2-1 on Tuesday. However, the Pittsburgh Pirates failed to complete a series sweep after a 3-14 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. Pittsburgh scored three runs in the opening frame but ended up scoreless in the remaining frames heading to a 3-14 defeat on 14 base hits with 1 error. Pitcher Will Crowe made 4.2 innings of work with two earned runs on six base hits allowed while awarding two free bases and struck out four batters of the Braves in the loss. Catcher Jacob Stallings led the offense for the Pirates with one run on one base hit and earned three RBIs in the winning effort.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Detroit Tigers will go against the Minnesota Twins in MLB action in Target Field, Minneapolis, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). The Detroit Tigers enter this match with a 40-47 record (3rd in the AL Central) after a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Casey Mize started for Detroit and gave up two runs on four hits, along with two home runs, in four innings of work, earning a no-decision. Kyle Funkhouser stepped in on relief and won the game with two complete innings of no runs and zero hits.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cincinnati Reds (45-41) will battle the Milwaukee Brewers (52-36) in a four-game showdown at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Cincinnati ended the series against the Kansas City Royals with a 5-2 win on Wednesday. The Reds also won the opening game at 6-2 on Monday but failed to recover from a one-run deficit heading to a 6-7 defeat on Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds managed to score five runs on 13 base hits in the last three innings of the game to mark a 5-2 win in the series finale. Starter Sonny Gray went 7.0 innings of work with two runs on seven base hits allowed while awarding two free bases and struck out seven Kansas batters in the victory. Second Baseman Jonathan India earned two RBIs on three base hits with a run in leading the Reds while Center Fielder Shogo Akiyama earned a one-run score with a double and one RBI in the winning effort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy