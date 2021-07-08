Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Washington Nationals will meet with the San Diego Padres in MLB action in Petco Park, San Diego, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 9:10 PM (EDT). Following a 7-4 defeat to San Diego in their latest game, the Washington Nationals are now 42-43 on the season (2nd in the NL East). In 4.1 innings of work, Erick Fedde came up short for Washington, allowing six runs on eight hits, along with one home run. During the final 3.2 innings of the game, the Washington bullpen permitted six hits and one run.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0