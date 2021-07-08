Cancel
6806 S. 39th Pl.

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix 3 Bed 2 Bath - Golf Course Lot - Gated Community - R.S.V.P. Realty. 1,765 SqFt - 3 Bed, 2 Bath: Located on a Raven Golf Course in a gated Golf at the End of a Cul de Sac, Single Story Boarders Grass Common Area - Diagonal Tile/Carpet & Ceiling Fans - Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar Opens to Great Room w/Fireplace - Split Master Bedroom w/Large Walk-In Closet, Master Bath Separate Shower & Tub w/Double Sinks, 2nd Bedroom also with Walk-In Closet - 17'x19' Garage w/Cabinets - Backyard w/Covered Patio and Rail Fence to Golf Course - Community Pool at Entrance of Cul de Sac; Near Bus Stop; Close Access to I-10 and I-60 Exchange.

6142 N 29th St Unit 34

6142 N 29th St Unit 34

Walking Distance to the Arizona Biltmore Resort! - Beautiful Courts II unit with the most amazing, large patio overlooking the lake and green of the 12th hole of the Links course. New "Wood look" tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. New sofas and new master bed. Great spot to hang out this summer while you remodel your home elsewhere! Cool community pool right across the street. Kitchen and baths completely redone! Applicants must have minimum 750 FICO Score and 3 times monthly rent for gross monthly earnings. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix.
7027 N. Scottsdale Rd, #220

7027 N. Scottsdale Rd, #220

2bed/2bath Condo in Scottsdale - ***MUST SEE***BEAUTIFUL*** 2BED/2BATH / +1,200 sq ft / Vaulted Ceiling's / Located within a beautifully kept, gated, Scottsdale community. Prime location that is close to Old Town Scottsdale, McCormick Ranch, and 101 freeway. This tucked-away condo has a split floor plan, that has large bedrooms and a modern kitchen. No neighbors to the North provide added privacy. Condo does come with a one-car garage within walking distance.
3006 E Windmere Dr

3006 E Windmere Dr

REMODELED HOME IN AHWATUKEE!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Mountain Park Ranch! Luxury vinyl throughout the entire home--no carpet! Remodeled kitchen features quartz counters and brand new stainless steel appliances! Two bedrooms downstairs; the master bedroom IS the second floor! All on a quiet cul-de-sac! OWNER PREFERS NO PETS, BUT WILL ALLOW ONE SMALL NEUTERED AND HOUSEBROKEN PET!
10820 W. Wagon Wheel

10820 W. Wagon Wheel

***4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH 1686 SQ FT IN GLENDALE*** - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1686 square feet and located in Glendale. The interior features a great room, eat in kitchen with a pantry, master suite with French entry doors, walk in close and double sinks and exit to back yard in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping in the front and back yards.
20136 N Painted Sky Dr

20136 N Painted Sky Dr

Golf Course View Vacation Home In Sun City Grand! - Fully Furnished 2 bedroom w/ Den Wonderful Vacation Home in Sun City Grand located on the Hole #3 of Desert Springs Golf Course. This home is available for Rent September 1st - December 31st 2021. Enjoy the Mountain Views and the Beautiful Arizona Sun Sets while relaxing on the patio. Sun City Grand is a age Restricted Retirement Community. The open concept kitchen is amazing. Granite counters, Eat in Kitchen, Large Refrigerator, Built in microwave and electric cook top stove. The Master Bath is light and bright has double sinks, walk in shower and a large closet. This is a perfect home inside and out. Utilities are included (caps apply). There is a minimum 3 month Stay. $2000 Security deposit, $400 Cleaning deposit, 2.2% Surprise Rental Tax , No Pets! No Smoking!
4021 & 4025 N 40th St

4021 & 4025 N 40th St

1 BEDROOM 1 BATH.-IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!! - WILL WORK WITH MOST CREDIT SCORE!!. 1 bed 1 bath unit in the heart of Arcadia! Right next to The Vig, and just minutes away from Costco, Planet Fitness, and tons of other shopping. Unit includes updated flooring throughout, shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Exterior fully remodeled as well including landscaping, exterior paint, wood paneling, brand new parking lot surface.
1 E Lexington Ave, 1402

1 E Lexington Ave, 1402

Luxury Sky High City living with Views - Don't miss the opportunity to rent this 2 bedroom, 2 bath 14th floor with amazing views condo! Totally upgraded and located in the heart of PHX on Central Ave steps from light rail. Amenities are endless; concierge, garage parking (2 spaces), resort style pool, bbq, and cabanas, 24hr gym with yoga room, clubhouse with full kitchen, secured entry and storage. Take in the breathtaking city and mountain views with the floor to ceiling windows with roller solar shades, or from the balcony. You'll have easy access to many restaurants and entertainment in Phoenix. You will not want to miss living here!
1749 E. Virginia Ave.

1749 E. Virginia Ave.

Two Bedroom, One Bath In Central Phoenix - Managed by Taylor Street (602) 603-9773. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a self-showing at your convenience. 1749 E. Virginia is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious two (2) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
2922 N. 35TH STREET

2922 N. 35TH STREET

East valley updated 1bedroom - Nice remodeled Downstairs end unit apartment building 35th street/Thomas. Polished concrete floors, new fixtures, granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Large living room areas, central A/C, Great feel to the property, has Outside barbeque area with shade gazebo. Call to see inside today 602-230-8125 or apply at www.Peakinvprop.com.
The Allison Condominiums

The Allison Condominiums

Best Location in Scottsdale - Neighborhood Setting! ! Entertain your guests or host a private party in The Allison’s unique and stylish Clubhouse, featuring an extraordinary waterfall entry, a community room with a fireplace, a bar area, stylish designer furnishings, a flat screen TV, private restrooms and offices. Take the party poolside on the over sized, tiled, covered patios. With a mix of South Beach and Scottsdale, the resort-styled pools are the perfect backdrop to your relaxation time. The main pool and spa area has been richly designed to rival an upscale resort. Elaborate outdoor furniture, an open air casita, a heated spa and a brilliant blue pool are all here for your enjoyment.
11618 W Boca Raton Rd

11618 W Boca Raton Rd

Nice Centrally Located 3 Bed 2 Bath Home ! - Gently lived in, 3 bedroom/2 bath home ready to see! Centrally and conveniently located off Grand Ave allowing easy commute anywhere in the West Valley!. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft. Available. 11618 W Boca Raton Rd. 3. 2.
2818 Cherrystone Pl Fort Collins, CO 80525

2818 Cherrystone Pl Fort Collins, CO 80525

Prepare to be impressed when you enter this superbly maintained and presented home set on a peaceful cul-de-sac in Stone Ridge. This home enjoys abundant natural light and a layout designed for easy living and entertaining. The ground floor incorporates a generously proportioned kitchen, welcoming great room, living and dining room, guest powder room and laundry. The living room’s fireplace provides comfort and warmth in the wintertime and opens to the patio in a private backyard overlooking green space and trails. Upstairs, you will find three dreamy bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom encourages relaxation. Other highlights of the property include newer luxury vinyl planks floors, new Pella Windows, new quality fittings & fixtures and plentiful storage.With easy access to I25, schools, shops, dining & leisure facilities within easy reach, this is the ideal place to call home. Be prepared for this to be ‘love at first sight’.
3012 Sandy Bluff Pl, Henrico, VA 23233

3012 Sandy Bluff Pl, Henrico, VA 23233

Here’s a great opportunity to own a beautiful, cozy home in the Richmond West End - minutes away from the Short Pump mall, restaurants, grocery stores, top-rated schools, and easy access to I-295 and I-64. Real hardwood flooring and new carpet throughout the house. The spacious living room has a gas fireplace. The open-plan kitchen boasts granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, a pantry, and lots of cabinet space. The master bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet, an en-suite bath with a standing shower, a soaking tub, and double vanity. All the bedrooms are generously sized with large personal closets. The freshly painted screened deck is great for entertaining and relaxing during the summer and rainy days. The private backyard with a stone patio, surrounded by beautiful trees is a personal oasis to enjoy nature or read a book on your hammock. The pull-down attic provides lots of storage space. The house has new HVAC and new thermostats (2019), new roof (2019), new carpet (June 2021), new paint (2020), new fridge (2020), new GE washing machine and dryer (2020), new blinds (2020), water heater (2014) and it was recently power washed in the fall of 2020.
3825 SW Arvonia PL

3825 SW Arvonia PL

Super clean; move-in ready Washburn Rural home on large corner cul-de-sac lot. Many upgrades and improvements made to this well-cared for home include: carpet, paint (in/out), remodeled bathroom, hard surface floors, water heater, newer HVAC, and windows. This home offers lots of storage space in the garage and basement. A 3rd & 4th bedroom option exist in the basement (with egress window) and 2nd bedroom with the addition of a wall. Lots of options and potential! Private backyard with covered deck!
2204 E Ivanhoe Pl

2204 E Ivanhoe Pl

Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - Ivanhoe Manor is a pet free community located on the lower Eastside. Offering one bedroom apartment homes Ivanhoe Manor includes heat, water, sewer and electric. Ivanhoe Manor is a unique mansion built in 1893 and has been renovated into several one bedroom apartments. Overflowing with Charm and Character this building is on the National Historic Registry and is a must see!
Notice of Self Storage Sale Pl...

Notice of Self Storage Sale Pl...

Please take notice Red Dot Storage 149- Pittsburg located at 3 Weyman Rd., Pittsburg, PA. 15236, tel 412-564-6956 intends to hold an auction of the goods stored in the following units in default for non-payment of rent. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storageauctions.com on 7/29/2021 at 9:30 am. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Tammy Hopkins unit #126; Adnan Omeragic Unit #061. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.
2215 Cheyenne Pl

2215 Cheyenne Pl

Wonderful opportunity for investors! Side by side brick duplex features a drive under garage for two cars, hardwood flooring and laundry rooms complete with a washer and dryer. Enjoy the 1950's charm. Listing courtesy of #1 Properties. © 2021 Cheyenne MLS. Information Deemed Reliable but Not Guaranteed by the Cheyenne...
15885 W Cottonwood St

15885 W Cottonwood St

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with a Pool in Mountain Vista Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Mountain Vista Ranch is available for immediate move in! Weekly pool service is included in the rent. This home has brand new carpet, granite counter tops, and blinds. Home also features an open floor plan with a cozy family room. It also has vaulted ceilings, double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath, a over sized master walk in closet, and a covered patio. Property is located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and highway access.
House Rentoucampus.org

Marcus Holdings LLC dba Stadio 6012 W Oregon Ave

Stadio - Come home to your personal paradise and experience the convenience and comfort you expect from a luxury apartment community. Spacious remodeled townhome has all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new laminate flooring and washer and dryer in unit. Back patio with storage and one covered parking space. We also have a BBQ in the pool area for your enjoyment.
7513 Jacob Pl

7513 Jacob Pl

Well cared-for and great value in this one-of-a kind ranch-style home with a walk-out basement! Located in the desirable Pointe neighborhood, this home was designed by an architect and has a well laid out floor plan. It is set up on a hill with great views to the North and East. Beautiful landscaping and an architect designed shed, too!

