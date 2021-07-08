6806 S. 39th Pl.

Here’s a great opportunity to own a beautiful, cozy home in the Richmond West End - minutes away from the Short Pump mall, restaurants, grocery stores, top-rated schools, and easy access to I-295 and I-64. Real hardwood flooring and new carpet throughout the house. The spacious living room has a gas fireplace. The open-plan kitchen boasts granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, a pantry, and lots of cabinet space. The master bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet, an en-suite bath with a standing shower, a soaking tub, and double vanity. All the bedrooms are generously sized with large personal closets. The freshly painted screened deck is great for entertaining and relaxing during the summer and rainy days. The private backyard with a stone patio, surrounded by beautiful trees is a personal oasis to enjoy nature or read a book on your hammock. The pull-down attic provides lots of storage space. The house has new HVAC and new thermostats (2019), new roof (2019), new carpet (June 2021), new paint (2020), new fridge (2020), new GE washing machine and dryer (2020), new blinds (2020), water heater (2014) and it was recently power washed in the fall of 2020.