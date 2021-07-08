6806 S. 39th Pl.
Phoenix 3 Bed 2 Bath - Golf Course Lot - Gated Community - R.S.V.P. Realty. 1,765 SqFt - 3 Bed, 2 Bath: Located on a Raven Golf Course in a gated Golf at the End of a Cul de Sac, Single Story Boarders Grass Common Area - Diagonal Tile/Carpet & Ceiling Fans - Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar Opens to Great Room w/Fireplace - Split Master Bedroom w/Large Walk-In Closet, Master Bath Separate Shower & Tub w/Double Sinks, 2nd Bedroom also with Walk-In Closet - 17'x19' Garage w/Cabinets - Backyard w/Covered Patio and Rail Fence to Golf Course - Community Pool at Entrance of Cul de Sac; Near Bus Stop; Close Access to I-10 and I-60 Exchange.www.oucampus.org
