Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 14 days ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54) and the New York Mets (45-38) will collide in a four-game face-off at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Pittsburgh just concluded a three-game series versus the Atlanta Braves with a 2-1 standing early this week. The Pirates defeated the Braves in the first two installments at 11-1 on Monday and 2-1 on Tuesday. However, the Pittsburgh Pirates failed to complete a series sweep after a 3-14 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. Pittsburgh scored three runs in the opening frame but ended up scoreless in the remaining frames heading to a 3-14 defeat on 14 base hits with 1 error. Pitcher Will Crowe made 4.2 innings of work with two earned runs on six base hits allowed while awarding two free bases and struck out four batters of the Braves in the loss. Catcher Jacob Stallings led the offense for the Pirates with one run on one base hit and earned three RBIs in the winning effort.

