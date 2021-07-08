Princeton Honors Kennett High School Student for ‘Promoting Respect, Understanding Among All People’

Isabella Hanson. Image via Chester County Press.

Isabella Hanson, a student at Kennett High School, has been recognized with the prestigious 2021 Princeton Prize in Race Relations. Richard Gaw reported the distinction for the Chester County Press.

The rising junior is one of 15 students from eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware honored for significantly engaging and challenging “their schools or communities to advance racial equity in order to promote respect and understanding among all people.”

Hanson’s high-profile youth poetry program “I Matter” earned her the honor from Princeton. “I Matter” focuses on the Black Lives Matter movement. She also published a book of poetry under the same name that is comprised of poems from 12 young authors.

Hanson collaborates with the Kennett High School faculty to ensure the diversity of the English and social studies curricula.

She was also recognized for working with the school’s Equity Diversity Council to create a confidential reporting form for equity and diversity concerns.

“Bella is a true leader who actively seeks out opportunities to bring about positive change in our world,” said Kennett High School principal Dr. Jeremy Hritz. “Her work ethic, dedication, and passion shine through her efforts, and we are honored and proud that she is a part of Kennett High School.”

