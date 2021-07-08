Cancel
Instacart names Facebook exec Fidji Simo as CEO

By By Sara Ashley O'Brien, CNN Business
KIMT
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstacart has tapped one of the top female executives from Facebook to be its next CEO ahead of a possible Wall Street debut. Fidji Simo, who served most recently as a vice president and head of the Facebook App, will replace Instacart's cofounder Apoorva Mehta as chief executive of the fast-growing grocery delivery service. The hire makes Simo the rare female CEO of a large on-demand delivery company, and one that is reportedly making moves to go public.

