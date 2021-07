If you ask one fan on Reddit, the show Blue Bloods may just move at a pace that is a little too fast for most fans to follow. How do you feel about the pacing of television shows? Do you like a fast-paced show with multiple story arcs? Or a slower pace show that only has one or two plotlines in an episode? There’s no question that Blue Bloods — the drama about a multi-generational family of cops in New York City — is on the faster end of episode pacing.