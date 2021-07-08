What to Expect from Justin Jefferson in Year Two

Justin Jefferson had a phenomenal rookie campaign in Minnesota as he caught 88 balls for 1,400 yards and 7 touchdowns. It wound up being one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history as Jefferson finished as the WR6 in half-PPR scoring. The Vikings’ defensive improvement could pave a path to fewer passing attempts in 2021, and Minnesota will hope to have a true playoff contender this season. However, there’s no doubt that Jefferson is one of the team’s best young players and is one of the most exciting young wide receiver talents in the league. He has tremendous fantasy football upside once again in 2021.