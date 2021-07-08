Cancel
Report: Mavericks in ‘advanced talks’ with Detroit’s Sean Sweeney to become assistant coach

By SportsDay Staff
Dallas News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Kidd may be adding to his Dallas Mavericks coaching staff soon. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks are in advanced talks with Detroit’s Sean Sweeney to become an assistant coach as Dallas’ new head coach begins to assemble his supporting staff. Sweeney has served as an assistant...

